Over 50 Armenian nationals remain in Turkey, official says

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday, 56 Armenian nationals remain in Turkey, Armenian official said on March 31.

The transportation of Armenian nationals is being prepared with the assistance of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said.

As for the remark that the Armenian citizens remaining in Istanbul are concerned about the possible deterioration of the situation, the deputy minister urged not to worry.

“We need to assess the situation to organize the removal of citizens. It is impossible to assess the situation without registration and contacts. For objective reasons, there is no diplomatic mission in Turkey, and therefore cooperation is being established with the help of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/569466.html

