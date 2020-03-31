Los Angeles County Confirms 76 Coronavirus Cases in Glendale • MassisPost

LOS ANGELES –As of March 31, 2020 Los Angeles Department of Public Health has confirmed 76 cases of COVID-19 in the City of Glendale. The Department also confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of Coronavirus in the county.

In Pasadena there are 25 confirmed cases, in Burbank 27, Hollywood 61, North Hollywood 39, Tujunga/Sunland 10 cases reported.

Six of the 10 deaths reported today occurred in people over the age of 65, two between 41– 65 years old; and two between 18 – 40 years old. All had reported underlying health conditions except for one individual between 18-40 years old. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending further investigation. Over the last 48 hours, there have been 890 new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 3011 cases across all areas of LA County, including 54 deaths. Upon further investigation, 11 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 594 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Current Health Officer Orders prohibit any public or private gatherings or events, and temporarily close all beaches and hiking trails throughout the entire County. Only essential businesses may remain open, and individuals are asked to stay home except to obtain essential goods or services. Health Officer Orders will continue through April 19. “This is the highest daily number of deaths we’ve reported to date, and our hearts go out to every family who has experienced loss related to this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “Though we expect to continue to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and sadly, deaths in the weeks to come, it is crucial that we continue to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing if we must go out for essential services, self-isolate when we are sick, and self-quarantine if exposed to someone who is sick. We are all in this together.”

Massis Post

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...