Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies days after road accident

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife, Australian chess player Arianne Caoili has died two weeks after being involved in a road accident.

“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne’s death,” Aronian wrote on Twitter.

“She was intelligent, hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life… I love you honeybun, sleep tight….,” he added.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/03/31/levon-aronians-wife-arianne-caoili-dies-days-after-road-accident/?fbclid=IwAR0HbBCV-FZInfNuXmfoY1nXSEwPoNyOeo0ILbKrfPHn6ItzD6O9vRQDyEQ

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...