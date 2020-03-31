In Vatican, Flags at Half Mast in Mourning

‘to express its closeness to victims of pandemic in Italy and world, their families and all fighting generously to put an end to it’

Today, flags throughout the Vatican at half mast, in mourning …

This gesture was announced early today, March 31, in a statement of the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

“Today, in solidarity with Italy,” the note began, “the Holy See will display the flags at half mast, in mourning.”

The gesture, it concluded, explaining is “to express its closeness to the victims of the pandemic in Italy and in the world, to their families and to all those that fight generously to put an end to it.”

https://zenit.org/articles/in-vatican-flags-at-half-mast-in-mourning/

