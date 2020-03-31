Coronavirus: Armenia reports one more recovery

PanARMENIAN.Net – Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Tuesday, March 31 that one more patient has recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.

Torosyan said a further 150 people, including 65 passengers who arrived from Italy, have come out of isolation.

Also Tuesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that 90 out of Armenia’s 532 coronavirus cases have pneumonia at the moment, and 30 of them are in a serious condition.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 50 to reach 532 on March 31 morning. The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country. So far, 31 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in Armenia.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/279709/

