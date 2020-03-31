Armenian President and spouse offer condolences to Levon Aronian over death of his wife

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and spouse Nouneh Sarkissian offered condolences to chess grandmaster Levon Aronian over the death of his wife, Arianne Caoili, the President’s Office said on Facebook.

“Dear Levon, we are facing an indescribable pain: the loss of your wife, Arianne Caoili, is immeasurable. Knowing you and Arianne quite well, we knew that you are not a type of persons to surrender. And Arianne was fighting until the very last moment…I and Nouneh, and also our people for sure, stand by you with sincere words of sorrow. Rest In Peace, dear Arianne! Stay firm, dear Levon!” the statement says.

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili, the wife of Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian, has died in Yerevan, Armenia on March 31 at the age of 33.

Two weeks ago Arianne suffered a serious injury in a car crash in Yerevan and was hospitalized.

