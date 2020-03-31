Armenian Parliament votes to allow using cell phone data to track COVID-19 patient contacts – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously today to pass amendments that will allow the authorities to use cell phone data to track the contacts of coronavirus patients. a total of 71 MPs participated in the voting.

The amendments envisage restrictions to the right to privacy and family life, freedom and privacy of communication under the state of emergency.

In case of a state of emergency caused by an epidemic, the operators of the public electronic communications networks shall be obliged to provide information on customer location and phone calls to the authorities and state-established legal entities (data processors).

Data processing shall be carried out only until the end of the state of emergency. Personalized data shall be destroyed after the state of emergency is over.

The data provided and processed may be transmitted only to the bodies provided for by the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Any data will be destroyed at least within a month after the end of emergency.

