Young Armenian wounded from gunshot fired by Azerbaijan

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, a young Armenian was wounded from Azerbaijani soldiers’ gunshots fired at Voskevan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province today and was transferred to the medical center in Noyemberyan where surgery is underway.

The Ministry of Defense told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it will issue a statement soon.

https://news.am/eng/news/569337.html

