President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian Conveyed Condolences on the Demise of the Famous Composer Krzysztof Penderecki

President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian conveyed condolences on the demise of the famous composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki.

The message states:

“I learned with great sorrow that one of the greatest musicians of our time, pioneering Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki is not with us any longer.

Penderecki, who had Armenian roots, was a symbol of friendship of the Armenian and Polish peoples, always an expected guest for the Armenian music lovers, while each of his visits to Armenia, each performance was a great festive event. Krzysztof Penderecki was strongly connected to the Armenian culture, Armenia, and the Armenian people. Music loving audiences received his with great affection. It is no accident that in 2015 he dedicated a special musical piece to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

It was a great honor and delight to be present at Krzysztof Penderecki’s 85th birth anniversary festivities in Warsaw in 2018.

Krzysztof Penderecki left us but his music is eternal, resonating globally, impressive, and lasting.

I express my deepest condolences to Maestro’s family, friends, admirers, and share the pain of this irrecoverable loss.”

https://armedia.am/eng/news/81456/president-armen-sarkissian-and-mrs-nouneh-sarkissian-conveyed-condolences-on-the-demise-of-the-famous-composer-krzysztof-penderecki.html

