Armenian medical workers test positive for coronavirus as number of confirmed cases rises to 424

Employees of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center have been diagnosoed with the novel cornavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Healh, Alina Nikoghosyan says that a total of 14 medical workers have contracted the infection. They all are among the 424 patients confirmed on Sunday. “All the preventive actions have been taken,” reads Nikoghosyan’s public post.

Also on Sunday, two more registered patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of the lethal cases in Armenia to three. All had pre-existing conditions and were under intensive care at the Nork Republican Infectious Clinical Hospital.

Tert

