Serzh Sargsyan expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a telegram of condolence on the death of President of the General Council of the Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, a compatriot, Knight of the Order of Honor of Armenia Patrick Devedjian.

“It was extremely painful to receive the news about the death of our compatriot Patrick Devedjian, who has made significant contributions to public and political life in France and the strengthening of the friendly ties between France and Armenia and who, unfortunately, also died from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a great loss for the two friendly countries and nations.

I express my deep condolences to and solidarity with the family, relatives and colleagues of Patrick Devedjian, the friends and supporters who shared his ideas and are sharing the sorrow for the loss and praying for the soul of Patrick Devedjian to rest in peace.

Patrick was unconditionally dedicated to his work, sincerely believed that he would succeed and wouldn’t spare efforts, including for recognition of the Armenian Genocide in France and defense of the Armenian Cause.

He would be glad to see his work completed successfully by his supporters and his ideas implemented which will, unquestionably, be the best respect towards the memory of the renowned figure,” Serzh Sargsyan’s telegram of condolence reads.

https://news.am/eng/news/569099.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...