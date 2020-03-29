Jonathan Lacote: Patrick Devedjian was defender of Armenian cause

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote expressed condolences on the demise of French politician of Armenian descent Patrick Devedjian.

“Patrick Devedjian was a tireless defender of the Armenian cause and played a constant role in the relationship between our two countries,” the Ambassador wrote on Facebook.

Lacote underscored his role in the development of projects for Armenia’s Tavush province. The ambassador said Devedjian often visited Armenia and was known and respected by the Armenian people who pay tribute to him today.

The diplomat remembers a conversation with Devedjian that took place before Lacote started his diplomatic mission in Armenia. He gave “advice and lessons” the echoes of which resonate today, Lacote added.

President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian, 75, died from the consequences of the coronavirus.

https://news.am/eng/news/569078.html

