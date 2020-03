Armenian doctor dies in Italy after testing positive for coronavirus

Armenian doctor Ghevond Mouradian died in Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus, as reported on the Facebook page of Yerakouyn news website.

“Doctor Ghevond Mouradian, who was born and received an education in Kamishli and lived in different countries, finally settled in Italy where he was working as a dedicated doctor and died after testing positive for coronavirus.

May God enlighten his soul, patience to his relatives.”

