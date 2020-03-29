Armenia PM expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his condolences on the death of Patrick Devedjian.

“I am shocked by the news about the death of prominent French-Armenian figure, President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian.

This is a major blow to the Armenians of France, the Armenian nation and France. Patrick Devedjian died from the coronavirus last night. He was 75 years old.

I express condolences to us all,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

https://news.am/eng/news/569051.html

