 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenia PM expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

2020-03-29

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his condolences on the death of Patrick Devedjian.

“I am shocked by the news about the death of prominent French-Armenian figure, President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian.

This is a major blow to the Armenians of France, the Armenian nation and France. Patrick Devedjian died from the coronavirus last night. He was 75 years old.

I express condolences to us all,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

https://news.am/eng/news/569051.html

İlk yorum yapan siz olun

Bir Cevap Yazın

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: