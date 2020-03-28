Russian-Armenian epidemiologist dies in Moscow after hospitalization with COVID-19 suspicions – Mk.ru

A Russian-Armenian epidemiologist has died in Moscow days after hospitalization with suspicions of the novel Chinese coroanvirus disease (COVID-19), Mk.ru reports.

Arpik Hasratyan, 69, was taken to the city’s Novomoskovy hospital on March 23 with a high temperature and heavy breathing.

A preliminary testing suggested the presence of COVID-19 strains at a nearest village clinic where the woman was moved on Friday. She died hours later. Doctors are now reported to be attempting to identify the real cause of her demise. Preliminary reports suggest that the doctor did not recently travel abroad and had no contact with a coronavirus patient.

Hasratyan held a PhD degree in medical sciences; she was acclaimed for her professional achievements in the treatment of viral hepatitis.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/03/28/coronavirus/3248532

