Prayer for the Republic to be offered under the presidency of Catholicos Karekin II

On March 28, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians; a Prayer for the Republic will be offered in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin for our Homeland and our nation. As Information department at Mother See reported, on this occasion, one of the greatest sanctities of the Armenian Church, the Right Hand of St. Gregory the Illuminator, Holy Father of our faith; will be brought out.

The Armenian faithful will be able to watch the Service broadcast live from the Mother See, on March 28, at 18:00, on Armenian Public Television and Shoghakat TV Company, the source said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/28/Prayer/2264216

