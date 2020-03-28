National Gallery of Armenia joins international initiative of sending bouquets of art

Hundreds of museums around the world are sending each other bouquets of art historical flowers to spread love in a dark time. Springtime flowers are especially uplifting in times like these.



Though museums across the country and around the world are closed for the time being, they remain committed to showcasing beautiful works of art, especially those that inspire calm.



Some 365 museums around the world have joined the initiative, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MassArt Museum, Guggenheim Museum, Smithsonian museums, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago among them.

The Gallery has shared Golden photos by Harutyun Kalents on its Facebook page along with the message: “Sending you these flowers with love. We hope this #MuseumBouquet brightens your day in these dark days.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/28/National-Gallery/2264357

