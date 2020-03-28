Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan hopes they will have result from trial of COVID-19 vaccine in spring

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American entrepreneur, philanthropist and venture capitalist Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chairman of the US bio-tech company Moderna Therapeutics, hopes that they will get a result from the trial of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in spring.

Speaking during an online conference titled “COVID-19: Challenging General Fear”, Afeyan introduced information to the panelists about the vaccine created by Moderna Therapeutics, stating that currently clinical testing is underway, and they hope that they will have a positive result from the trial in spring.

The American Moderna Therapeutics biotechnological company has created a vaccine against the novel coronavirus which has been undergoing clinical trial since March 17 in US, at the Kaiser Permanente healthcare research institution in Seattle, Washington.

Armenian Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan, and IDeA Foundation Co-founder, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UWC Dilijan International School Co-founder Ruben Vardanyan, Lord Ara Darzi, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London and McKinsey & Company executive Andre Andonian and Dr. David Nabarro participated in an online conference today titled “COVID-19: Challenging General Fear”.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1010397/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...