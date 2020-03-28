Chamlian Students Shine at L.A. County Science Fair

Chamlian Armenian School is Proud to Report their Success at the 2020 Los Angeles County Science Fair

LOS ANGELES—Throughout the course of the 2019 to 2020 academic school year, Chamlian students worked diligently to prepare their science projects to be submitted for consideration in the Annual Los Angeles County Science Fair. After months of planning, hard work, and experimentation, the young scientists were presented with an additional challenge: due to social distancing, the L.A. County Science Fair was transitioned onto a remote platform.

In a short amount of time, Chamlian students rose up to the challenge and efficiently transitioned their projects onto a digital platform, recording themselves with detailed explanations and presentations to accurately convey the scientific process they underwent throughout the course of their experimentation.

These dedicated students displayed their sheer commitment and success throughout the entire process as, in addition to their science fair projects, they balanced school-work, athletics, extracurricular activities, and, in the latter part of the year, a transition to our Distance Learning Program in the face of the current coronavirus crisis. These award-winning projects, alongside the students who completed them, represented Chamlian Armenian School at the annual L.A. County Science Fair and were acknowledged for their creativity, innovation, and excellence!

The following is a list of students whose dedication to their science projects earned them recognition by the Los Angeles County:

Ella Baghdassarian: First Place; Physics – Electricity & Magnetism

Lori Khemichian: First Place; Materials Science

Kaitlyn Baghdassarian: Second Place; Pharmacology

Nicole Hacopians: Honorable Mention; Chemistry – Applied

Celine Gharapetian: Honorable Mention; Product Science

Rafael Enfiadjian: Honorable Mention; Chemistry – Applied

Raffi Boghossian: Recognition; Environmental Management

David Khatchatourian & Daren Stepanians: Recognition; Ecology

Arek Boynerian: Recognition; Product Science

Nanar Shahinian: Recognition; Animal Biology

Daron Kasparian: Recognition; Environmental Management

Nicole Timour: Recognition; Behavior/Social Sciences – Human

Nyree Aghayan: Recognition; Materials Science

Special Awards:

Celine Gharapetian, recipient of The Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award

Raffi Boghossian, recipient of the U.S. Metric Association for the best use of The International System of Units in a Science Fair Project

We are very proud of our students for utilizing their complex reasoning, planning, and critical thinking skills as they applied their scientific knowledge to prepare their award winning projects. As young scientists and leaders, Chamlian students have proven that with commitment, dedication, and a thirst for knowledge, the realization of their goals is imminent.

“My deepest congratulations to our young scientists for their display of innovation, creativity, and academic excellence throughout the course of their years at Chamlian,” remarked Chamlian Armenian School Principal Dr. Talin Kargodorian. “You have earned this great honor; may this serve as only a stepping stone for inevitable continued success throughout your academic lives.”

“The Science Fair is only one of many invaluable experiences we provide for our students, both inside and outside the classroom. It is one of the many outlets where creativity and cross curricular learning take flight and important skills such as problem solving and critical thinking are encouraged. I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Lida Gevorkian, our Science Fair Coordinator and Science Department Chair, for her continued leadership and guidance of students throughout this entire process,” concluded Dr. Kargadorian.

Chamlian Armenian School continues to inspire the minds of future innovators and global leaders as they venture into the ever changing and expanding 21st century, equipped with the knowledge and hands on experience necessary to continue in their road to success. We once again congratulate all of our Science Fair participants and winners.

http://asbarez.com/193269/chamlian-students-shine-at-l-a-county-science-fair/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...