Armenia reports 372 coronavirus cases

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s health ministry reported new 43 coronavirus cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28.

The total number of cases has reached 372. Overall 2,172 tests have been conducted with negative results, 344 patients are now being treated.

Twenty-eight people have recovered and one patient has died.

https://news.am/eng/news/568884.html

