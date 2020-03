Patrick Devedjian infected with coronavirus

President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, ex-minister Patrick Devedjian has been infected with the coronavirus and reported this on his Twitter microblog.

Devedjian has been hospitalized, but his condition isn’t troubling. “I am also infected with the epidemic,” he wrote, stating that he has fatigue and expressing gratitude to doctors.

https://news.am/eng/news/568756.html

