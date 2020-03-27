National Polytechnic University launches Armenia’s first online higher learning platform

The National Polytechnic University has launched the first ever online higher learning platform in Armenia to facilitate access to educational processes in the national emergency period.

The University’s rector, Professor Vostanik Marukhyan, announced the decision back on March 13, calling for rapid efforts to develop and operate the online learning tools.

“A working group was formed amid the state of emergency to develop and complete – within a short period – the digitalization of distance learning materials and the coordination of an online learning platform,” said Gor Vardanyan, the University’s pro-rector (who simultaneously serves as the chief of staff).

In his words, the system will cover 100 video-taped lectures and 1,000 collected study materials to ensure learning processes in a joint format.

The platform, branded iUniversity, allows educational institutions to register their faculty, students and leadership, create a list of subjects for every specific group (class, etc.), arrange online homeworks and tests, download academic materials, launch online libraries and gain access to video lectures. Learners will also be able to direct questions to instructors. An online forum and evaluation system are available to promote transparency and active exchange.

The mobile telecommunication operator Viva-MTS has sponsored the project, offering free internet services to all the learners who are its subscribers.

With its broad variety and flexibility of tools, iUniversity promises to become a single educational platform building a network among schools, universities and colleges.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/03/27/iUniversity/3247941

