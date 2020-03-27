Mkhitaryan: My prayers go for those suffering during these hard times

Armenian national football team and A.S. Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan posted a video on Facebook urging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hope you all keep safe, healthy and fit at home. My prayers go for those suffering during these hard times. Strong thoughts also to all medical staff fighting hard to save lives and those working hard to keep supplying the population,” the footballer wrote.

Mkhitaryan said in the video he is training at home, spending more time with his family, as well as watching movies and TV series.

“Stay home, stay safe and stay fit,” he said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/27/Mkhitaryan/2263551

