French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian diagnosed with coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net – French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian said on Twitter that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.
The President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine lauded healthcare workers’ dedication in the fight against the disease.
Devedjian said he is feeling fatigued but that his condition is stable.
A close adviser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy since the 1990s, Devedjian was Minister under the Prime Minister in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan.
