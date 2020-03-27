French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian diagnosed with coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net – French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian said on Twitter that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

The President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine lauded healthcare workers’ dedication in the fight against the disease.

Devedjian said he is feeling fatigued but that his condition is stable.

A close adviser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy since the 1990s, Devedjian was Minister under the Prime Minister in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/279552/

