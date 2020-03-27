Armenia PM calling random phone numbers and talking to citizens

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is calling random phone numbers and talking to citizens live on his Facebook page.

Before calling the phone numbers, he stated that one of his key objectives today is to ensure contact with citizens.

“On the one hand, it’s not right to be in contact during the state of emergency since this means the government is violating the rules it has set. On the other hand, it’s very important to know how citizens are feeling and living during this state of emergency and how they’re resisting the restrictions. This morning, I did an experiment, called random phone numbers and talked to a family about the current situation in the country. This helps me have a better understanding of the problems and be more specific when it comes to creating packages for social and economic assistance,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/568749.html

