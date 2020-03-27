39 new cases bring COVID-19 total number in Armenia to 329

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cumulative number of cases in Armenia to 329, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said as of March 27, 10:00 GMT+4.

Out of the 329, 18 people recovered and 1 patient with underlying health conditions died. The remaining 310 are active cases and are hospitalized.

Overall, 1625 of implemented tests have come back negative.

More than 100 quarantined people have been released.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

