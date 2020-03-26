Mkhitaryan says prefer Fonseca’s football to Emery’s

PanARMENIAN.Net – Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he is “feeling much better” at Roma and that he “prefers” Paulo Fonseca’s football to what Unai Emery practiced at Arsenal.

In Roma, the playmaker has scored three goals and assisting two in four Serie A matches.

“When I was at Arsenal, I had different things asked from me by the coach, people were expecting different things from here,” the attacking midfielder said in an interview with The Times.

“The philosophy of Emery was different from Fonseca, but here I’m feeling much better because we’re playing better football and I think it matched me.

“I prefer Fonseca’s football because we’re playing very offensively, we’re trying to have the ball all the time here and of course I like this kind of game.”

The Armenian’s loan spell expires in June and does not include an option to buy, but does he want to stay at the Olimpico beyond this summer?

“I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/279498/

