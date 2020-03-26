Hotels in Armenia to house asymptomatic coronavirus patients – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian Government will negotiate with hotels to organize the isolation of patients, who have tested positive for the coronavirus, but receive no treatment.

The Prime Minister said at a government sitting that they will agree a price with hotels. According to him, this will be a kind of support to hotels as the tourism sector is completely down.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said the option is widely acceptable in the world. He noted that 1,000 patients in Israel have been accommodated in hotels.

The Prime Minister noted that analysis shows that the scenario of COVID-19 spread in Armenia is not the worst one, it is developing close to the best scenarios in the world.

He added, however, that to keep the situation under control we have to abide by the lockdown rules.

