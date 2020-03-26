Armenia reports first coronavirus death

YEREVAN. – Armenia reported the first death from novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 26.

A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital. The patient was diagnosed with double pneumonia, multiple organ failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension and heart rhythm disorder, spokesperson for health ministry Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook.

“It was impossible to save patient’s life due to accompanying disease. The patient has been in ICU since yesterday, and the condition was described as extremely critical,” she added.

https://news.am/eng/news/568572.html

