All Armenian Fund keeps supporting the Ministry of Health in fighting COVID-19 – Public Radio of Armenia

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to support the RA Ministry of Health to control the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic in Armenia with continuous delivery of medical supplies and equipment.

Thanks to the generous support of the Fund’s affiliates around the world, both financial as well as equipment and supplies, 7 artificial mobile ventilators will arrive in Armenia within a week, 2 financed by the Hayastan All Armenian Charitable Trust GB and 1 by the Fund’s affiliate in the Netherlands. Also 20 remote thermometers and 20 oxygen concentrators, half of which will be delivered to Artsakh are expected soon, thanks to the Fund’s French Affiliate.

On March 25th, 800 3M high quality face masks were delivered to the Nork Infectious Clinic and an additional 70 medical hazmat suits to RA Humanitarian Aid Center. A further 1,000 face masks and 100 protective hazmat suits are expected soon.

On March 13th, approximately 800 kg of preventive, protective medical supplies and devices including medical hazmat suits, face respirator masks, hand sanitizers, bottles for disinfectants, eye shields, digital thermometers and other items were delivered to the RA Ministry of Health thanks to Armenia Fund Inc (US Western Region affiliate of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund), Chevy Chase Surgery Center and the Armenian Relief Society charity organization.

The Fund has launched a dedicated online fundraising campaign to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic with over $50,000 donated so far. These funds will be used for the most urgent needs of the Ministry of Health.

Join the global Armenian effort to stop the Covid-19 Pandemic through the Fund’s online crowdfunding platform.

