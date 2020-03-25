Yerevan, Tehran Discuss Efforts to Combat Coronavirus

Yerevan Says Fight against Coronavirus Should Be a Chance for Global Solidarity

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in a phone conversation with this Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Wednesday discussed Yerevan’s initiatives to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and called for coordinating efforts with neighboring countries.

After congratulating Zarif on Nowruz—the Iranian New Year—Mnatsakanyan briefed him on the Armenian government’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus, which include a nationwide lockdown.

During the discussion, Mnatsakanyan highlighted importance of international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, particularly the coordination of efforts between neighboring countries.

In this context both sides were pleased to note the existing close partnership and continuous exchange of experience between the Armenian and Iranian authorities in fighting the pandemic.

During the talk, Mnatsakanyan highlighted the UN Secretary General’s call for maintaining ceasefires in conflict zones and revision of sanctions. The foreign minister emphasized that the fight against the pandemic must become a chance for nations’ reconciliation and global solidarity.

The Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers underscored readiness to take measures to maintain the dynamics of the bilateral agenda, boosting trade turnover in the existing conditions, as well as in the direction of addressing the issues concerning the repatriation of citizens of both countries.

Asbarez

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...