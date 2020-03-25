Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Addressed to the Nation

The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

Proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Like all mankind, Armenia and the Armenian people are facing a global challenge today.

According to the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus epidemic is not only spreading across the globe, but it is gaining momentum. There are more than 350,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and more than 16,000 people have died of infection.

What do we know about coronavirus? It is an infection that passes quickly from person to person through the air, hits the human respiratory system, manifests as dry and prolonged cough, heavy breathing, attended by fever, and eventually leads to grave cases of pneumonia.

In the meantime, international experience has shown that a coronavirus-infected patient may have no symptoms at all. That is, a person may be infected without suffering from respiratory problems or fever. In such cases, it is very likely that a person may even be unaware that he or she is infected and will be cured without any intervention, and therefore the disease will not pose any danger to him.

The problem is, however, that during this time they can infect many friends, relatives, family members. For many of them, the disease will not pose a serious risk either. World experience has shown that the virus is fairly safe for children, young people, and its main victims are those over the age of 70, as well as those with chronic pathologies.

And therefore, the main task is to protect our unhealthy compatriots, our parents, grandparents, and do everything to prevent them from contracting infection.

