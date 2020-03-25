ANCA-WR Encourages Armenians to Complete Census During Self-Isolation

Launches #BigFatArmenianFamily Social Media Challenge

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region has launched the #BigFatArmenianFamily social media challenge to encourage families across the Armenian community to count as Armenian in the Census, and get involved in spreading awareness of this important process. The organization said that the current self-isolation process due to the Coronavirus would serve as great opportunity for community members to complete the 2020 Census.

“With everyone at home taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy, now is the perfect time for people to complete the 2020 Census, which for the first time, is now available online,” said ANCA-WR Executive Director Armen Sahakyan. “Once completed, we encourage everyone to share photos of their family on social media to raise awareness and show their pride in marking as Armenian on the questionnaire.”

The #BigFatArmenianFamily challenge calls on members of the community to share photos of their family on Facebook and/or Instagram with the caption “This is my #BigFatArmenianFamily! We’re being counted as Armenian in the 2020 Census, are you? Go to my2020census.gov to complete the Census online.” Participants are also asked to tag two to three family members and friends and encourage them to do the same to spread the message.

The Census is a population survey held every 10 years that is used to determine how over $700 billion dollars in federal funding is spent each year on healthcare, housing, education and school programs, aged care, infrastructure, and much more.

The Armenian community stands to benefit through funding for Armenian schools, support for Armenian language programs, grants for community organizations, support services for immigrant families and students, and improved Armenian language accessibility for federal services in Armenian communities, amongst others.

Armenians have been routinely undercounted in past Censuses. While it is estimated up to 1 million Armenians live in California alone, the 2010 Census recorded fewer than 250,000.

“Undercounting in the Census means our community has been missing out on millions of dollars in federal funding for community services,” said Arsen Shirvanyan, Director of HyeCount. “Only a complete count of the Armenian community can ensure our community receives the funding it needs for the years to come.”

The Census can be completed online for the first time at my2020census.gov. It is important that everyone in each household is counted, regardless of age or citizenship status. In the final question of the survey, pertaining to race and ethnicity, you must write ‘Armenian’ in the space provided in order to be counted and for the community to receive this vital funding.

Census data can only be used for statistical purposes, and can not be used against anyone by any government agency or court of law.

Help spread awareness and encourage others in the community by participating in the #BigFatAmenianFamily challenge.

