Number of coronavirus cases in Armenia reach 249

In his address to the nation Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that 249 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered in Armenia.



The PM said 30 patients have pneumonia, five of them are in intensive therapy.

The condition of one of the patients, 77, is critical.



The PM said the majority of the patients are in Nork Infection Hospital, the others are in other medical establishments.

He said 868 have been isolated, 2,419 have been self-isolated.

The premier stressed that the cases of infection have been revealed in Yerevan, Armavir, Ararat, Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Syunik, Shirak and Lori provinces.

He also stressed that the majority of the infected do not have temperature which inspires hope that many will recover without medical interference.

Pashinyan also stressed that starting from today at least for seven days all restaurants and cafes will be closed and only grocery stores and pharmacies will operate.

“Leave the house only in case of urgent need. Have your ID with you as special forms will be formed,” he said.

At the end the PM stressed that 4 patients have already recovered.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2020/03/24/coronavirus-growth/1675774

