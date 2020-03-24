Italian Priest Dies After Giving Ventilator To a Younger Coronavirus Patient

Richard Moorhead

An account of an Italian Catholic priest diagnosed with coronavirus who died after giving up a ventilator to a younger patient began surfacing on Twitter on Monday morning.

Don Giuseppe Berardelli was a 72-year old Catholic priest of the Diocese of Bergamo, a city near Milan in the Lombardy region of northern Italy. His parish bought him a ventilator when he was diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus disease, which is currently ravaging northern Italy more so than any place on Earth.

However, reports indicate Father Berardelli went on to give use of the ventilator a a younger coronavirus patient. He died within the past few days without use of the ventilator, giving up his life so that another person- someone he did not even know- could live.

This priest, Suffering from the coronavirus, gave up his ventilator to give to a younger patient and has died. His name was Don Giuseppe Berardelli. He was 72 years old, from Bergamo. pic.twitter.com/3N1ONtxFjO — John Stone (@Johnthemadmonk) March 23, 2020

