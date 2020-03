Quarantine, the Armenian way: Open-air concert in Dilijan for people in isolation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An open-air concert has been organized in Dilijan for Armenian citizens quarantined after their return from Italy.

Gevorg Simonyan, Director of the National Burn Center, who coordinates the isolation facility in Dilijan, has shared footage showing a singer performing for the quarantined citizens.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/03/23/quarantine-the-armenian-way-open-air-concert-in-dilijan-for-people-in-isolation/

