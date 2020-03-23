Joaquin Caparros: Mkhitaryan’s presence is very important for the teammates as they feel more confident on the pitch

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a high-level player, a true professional. I wanted to see him playing against Sevilla, but unfortunately the match didn’t take place due to coronavirus danger,” Joaquin Caparros, the new head coach of Armenian national team told in an interview with the FFA official site.

“I know that Henrikh is a person devoted to his nation and country. His presence is very important for the teammates as they feel more confident on the pitch,” the head coach added.

Asked what factors played a role in his decision to take charge of the Armenian national team, the Spaniard said: “The fact that Gines Melendez and Antonio Flores, who were my tutors during coaching courses in Spain, are working here, but decisive factor was the program of the FFA. When I met the president for the first time, I understood that this is a serios project. I know how enthusiastic the players are about playing for the national team and what a pride it is to wear a national team jersey.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/23/Joaquin-Caparros-Mkhitaryan/2261186

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...