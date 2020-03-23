“Armenia” airlines to offer travel vouchers for cancelled flights instead of a refund

Deputy Director of “Armenia” airlines Gevorg Khachatryan announced on Monday that the air carrier plans to offer travel vouchers to its passengers for cancelled flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. As Khachatryan explained, the ticket holders whose flights have been cancelled may apply for a travel voucher equivalent to the ticket price for a future travel with the airline within a period of one year.



“95% of the airline employees are on their annual leave paid by the company. The airline does not give up its commitments and expects the understanding of its customers in the occurred situation,” the statement reads in part.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/03/23/“Armenia”/2261201

