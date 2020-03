Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia reaches 190

A total of 190 cases of novel coronavirus were registered in Armenia as of Sunday 10:00am, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to the latest data released Saturday, 160 cases of coronavirus were registered, after which the number of cases increased by 30.

In total, 190 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Sunday.

Two people have recovered.

https://news.am/eng/news/567525.html

