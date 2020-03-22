Ecumenical Patriarch sends letters of sympathy to Pope Francis and President of Italy

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expresses his sympathy and solidarity to the Italian people, who are being severely tested by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, he sends letters of sympathy to Pope Francis of Rome and to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The Ecumenical Patriarch praises all healthcare workers for their great spirit of self-sacrifice and for treating so many patients.

At the same time, he offers his condolences to the families of the victims of the coronavirus. In his letter, he points out that, during the period of Great Lent, the Ecumenical Patriarchate prays constantly asking the Lord and Saviour Christ to heal the patients, to rest the souls of the victims in peace and to give strength to their families.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-sends-letters-of-sympathy-to-pope-francis-and-president-of-italy/

