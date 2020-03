Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people

YEREVAN. – In cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Armenian Red Cross Society will provide one- and 3-month packages of food and hygiene kits to 1,400 people in need of assistance. This was reported by the office of the Armenian Red Cross Society.

The beneficiaries are mainly single elderly and people with disabilities, including Syrian-Armenian refugees and people living in dormitories.

https://news.am/eng/news/567560.html

