Armenia reports second coronavirus recovery, active cases stand at 158

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The second patient to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Armenia will be discharged today, March 21, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases so far stands at 160, with 158 being active after this recovery. The first patient recovered on March 15th. The remaining patients are hospitalized.

“Today we are discharging our second recovered patient, whose test results came back negative,” Torosyan said, adding that the patient’s mother – who was quarantined with the patient for 21 days in the same room – will also be discharged. The mother of the patient never even tested positive. “All her tests were negative to this day,” Torosyan said, not ruling out the possibility that the woman might have had contracted the virus but it went unnoticed due to speedy recovery.

“I wish good health to all other patients and I thank our epidemiologists and infectious diseases specialists for their work. I advise all other citizens to maintain personal protection measures, as well as the rules of the state of emergency,” Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1009557/

