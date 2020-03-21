Armenia reports rise in coronavirus cases to 160

The number of the coronavirus patients increased by 24 as of 10:00pm local time on Friday, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 160.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention,, 11 of the patients were diagnosed with pneumonia, with three being in an intensive care unit. No life-threatening condition is reported.

Apart from Nork Republican Infectious Clinical Hospital, five more hospitals in Yerevan and two regional medical centers have admitted a few coronavirus patients.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/03/21/new-cases/3242121

