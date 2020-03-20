The 16th Khachaturian International Competition extends application deadline for participation

In view of the emergency situation caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus, the deadline for the application of participation in the 16th Khachaturian International Competition has been extended to April 20, 2020. As the Competition website reported, the Competition will launch in Yerevan on June 6, 2020 and will be profiled in the profession of violin playing.

To participate in this international musical tournament, violinists may submit applications to the to info@khachaturian-competition.com. It is noted that violinists, aged 16 to 32 (inclusive) on the concert launch date of June 6, 2020, are eligible to apply, regardless of nationality and citizenship.

The Khachaturian International Competition comprises pre-selection auditions and 3 rounds:

1st round, 2nd round (Semi-final) and 3rd round (Final). In the Semi-final and Final rounds, the required performance programs include works by Aram Khachaturian.

The 1st prize winner will receive a monetary award of 15.000 USD (in Armenian drams), the 2nd place winner will be awarded with a prize of 10.000 USD (in Armenian drams) and the 3rd place winner will receive a prize of 5.000 USD (in Armenian drams). A series of special prizes will be awarded as well.

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal talented young musicians and open new opportunities for their professional advancement.

It is noted that the Khachaturian International Competition enjoys wide recognition in the global musical world. It is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and is the only competition in Armenia, privileged to be held under the standards of this world-scale institution. The number and geographical coverage of the applications grow year by year. The Competition is held with the support of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

