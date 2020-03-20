Ruken Tekesh’s short film “Heverk” was screened for free

Ruken Tekes has released his first short film “Heverk” for free because of the coronavirus.

Because of COVID-19 people spend most of their time at home and, in this occasion, Tekes made a decision that will delight movie lovers. The movie “Heverk” is available for free on Facebook and Vimeo.

About the film:

The “Heverk”, which has been screened in over 200 festivals, was among the best short films at the 30th European Film Festival.

The film, which sheds light on Yezidi discrimination and persecution based on faith, highlights events in Mesopotamia’s primary school and presents this social issue through the experiences of school student Zelal. Children living in Hasankeyf, starred in a movie.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/62536/ruken-tekeshs-short-film-heverk-was-screened-for-free

