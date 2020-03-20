PM Pashinyan congratulates Kurdish community in Armenia on Nowruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of Nowruz.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

”I cordially congratulate the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of the Kurdish new year, Nowruz. I wish you peace, love and welfare.

I wish this spring holiday symbolizing life to become the start of new initiatives, progress and achievement for the Kurdish citizens of Armenia.

I also wish perseverance to the Kurdish community of Armenia in their efforts to preserve their national identity and cultural heritage, as well as in shaping the prosperous and democratic future of our country together with the other citizens of Armenia”.

