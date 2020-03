Citizen diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Russia days after traveling from Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian citizen who departed from Armenia to Russia on March 11th has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Krasnodar, Russia.

The citizen is currently hospitalized in the Krasnodar Krai, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said citing the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1009396/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...