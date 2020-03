Armenian is appointed adviser to Ukraine PM

Artem Afian has become an adviser to the Ukrainian prime minister, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

“Juscutum Attorneys Association partner Artem Afian has become an adviser to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine,” the website reports.

Afian will be the prime minister’s adviser on digital economy (mainly on virtual assets: cryptocurrencies) affairs.

https://news.am/eng/news/567254.html

