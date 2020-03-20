Armenian civic platform to monitor state censorship of media

Media Advocate, an Armenia-based civic platform engaged in an active campaign for freedom of speech and the press, has announced a plan to conduct a monitoring of the government measure to restrict and censor the media.

“Freedom of speech and the free operation of the media are among the most important values of modern societies, and they must be protected at all costs. As a result of the fight against coronavirus in Armenia, media activity is subjected to certain restrictions in the state of emergency. Nevertheless, those restrictions should not become a cause for the authorities to censor the media and control freedom of speech,” it says in a statement released today.

The civic group expresses its commitment to ensure that the announced restrictions do not in any way lead to the formation of an authoritarian environment neutralizing pluaralism and covering up the truth and thereby also contributing to arbitrariness and abuse.

It also asks journalists and the media, as well as subscribers of the social networks to report the monitoring team on the restrictions imposed by the emergency service.

The group promises to cover the monitoring results in public statements and regularly updated analysis.

Tert

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...