Armenia cultural establishments open their doors to visitors in virtual domain (VIDEO)

The cultural establishments operating in Armenia have opened their doors before visitors in virtual domain. The government’s Facebook page informs about this where there is also respective video post.

Accordingly, several cultural establishments of the country have quickly self-organized and opened their closed doors in the virtual domain.

At 360 Stories website, you can “tour” about 30 Armenian museums, view the exhibits, and even leave comments. The number of visitors to this website has increased by about 20 times.

For example, Alexander Spendiaryan House-Museum organizes online movie screenings.

https://news.am/eng/news/567184.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...